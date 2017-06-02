

The longest active road closure in Waterloo Region has a new target end date.

It’s been more than two years since King Street closed to drivers and pedestrians between Victoria Street and Moore Avenue in Kitchener.

Ever since April 2015, crews have been working to turn a road that crossed rail tracks into one that passes under them while also carrying light rail vehicles.

Work was originally expected to be complete by late 2016. GrandLinq – the consortium of companies responsible for the work, as well as building and maintaining the LRT line – was contractually obligated to have the grade separation complete by Sept. 30, 2016.

Fall turned into winter, and then into spring, and the road remained inaccessible.

By March, officials were saying the road would reopen by late spring. That target was pushed to ‘late spring or early summer’ by April, and to ‘summer’ by May.

Though the affected stretch of King was paved this week, word came down Friday that there was a new, more specific timeline in place for the road to reopen – mid-July.