

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





During the 10-month construction project that kept King Street closed to traffic in uptown Waterloo, Mary Van Puymbroeck estimates that her shoe store saw about 100 people come through its doors per day.

Since King Street reopened on Nov. 30, she says, that number has tripled.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in, really excited that the street’s been reopened,” she said in an interview.

Van Puymbroeck manages Heel Boy, which sits a few buildings in from the edge of the uptown construction zone.

A few storefronts further in is Eating Well Organically, where owner Eileen Grogan says business started to improve once King reopened. By the week before Christmas, she says, the store was busier than it had been one year earlier.

“We had a really good Christmas season, and we’re extremely happy and grateful,” she said.

Grogan says some of her customers have been surprised by the “lumpy and bumpy” look to King Street. While the street is open to vehicles and pedestrians, construction of infrastructure for the Ion light rail transit system isn’t quite complete in the area.

Further into the construction zone is Seasons Fine Clothing, where owner Sherry Hagerman says she too saw a big impact as soon as King reopened.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” she said.

Hagerman says that while she sees things “definitely going in the right direction,” she’d like to see uptown parking spots given longer time limits, to encourage people to visit more businesses in the area.

Grogan sees another issue lurking on the horizon.

While few retailers closed their doors during construction, she says that may change when their leases next come up – especially as there is still more than a year until the Ion line is expected to be up and running.

“Our expenses are up and sales are a little down still, so it’s kind of a wait and see,” she said.

Van Puymbroeck says the “fantastic” response this month means renewing her store’s lease isn’t in question.

“Everyone went through rough times, but this is all for the benefit of our community,” she said.

“The community supports us immensely … so we intend on sticking around.”

With reporting by Nadia Matos