Featured
Relatives of victims to speak at Elizabeth Wettlaufer sentencing hearing
Civil suits against the nursing homes where serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer worked may not proceed as planned.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 5:21AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 10:27AM EDT
A sentencing hearing has begun for a former Ontario nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in late May.
The 50-year-old admitted to using insulin in all 14 cases that stretched from 2007 to 2016, and has said she believed she was an instrument of God as she killed and hurt vulnerable patients.
The crimes, which occurred in three Ontario long-term care facilities and a private home, make Wettlaufer one of Canada's worst serial killers.
A total of 28 victim impact statements are expected to be filed in the Woodstock court where Wettlaufer's sentencing hearing is being held today.
Nineteen of those statements will be read to the court by family members of Wettlaufer's victims.
Crown prosecutors have said they are proposing a joint submission with the defence on sentencing.
They are suggesting all Wettlaufer's sentences run concurrently, with a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years on the eight first-degree murder counts, 10 years for the four attempted murder counts and seven years for both aggravated assault counts.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Employees forced out after fear of boiler overheating in Waterloo facility
- Man airlifted to hospital after being thrown from motorbike in Norfolk County
- Man dead following motorcycle crash in Dunnville
- Tentative contract agreement averts threatened strike by LCBO workers
- ‘No source of hydro or emission source that we can identify’: OPP deem fires suspicious