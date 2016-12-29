Featured
Region warns waste pickup delays could stretch into weekend
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:21PM EST
Icy roads and high volumes of holiday garbage are being blamed for delays in curbside waste collection in Waterloo Region.
Waste management officials say the delays have been ongoing since Monday, when road conditions put collection crews several hours behind.
In some cases, houses slated for Monday pickup weren’t reached until Tuesday.
Delays have continued since then. Regional officials said Thursday that some homes normally serviced on Thursdays might not see collection until Friday, while some usual Friday pickup spots may not be hit until Saturday.
Although Jan. 2 is a statutory holiday in 2017, garbage crews will be out on that day running their normal Monday routes.
Anyone whose garbage, recycling or organic waste hasn’t been picked up by two days after the usual day is asked to contact the region at 519-575-4400.
