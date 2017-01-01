

CTV Kitchener





The weather is wreaking havoc on the Region’s waste collection schedule.

In the last week we've seen rain, ice and lots of snow.

There has also been heavier volumes of garbage since Christmas, causing collection crews to run behind schedule.

For most of the week they were picking up garbage, recycling and compost a day later than normal.

That changed on Friday.

Crews were unable to complete collection in Cambridge, Kitchener and some parts of Waterloo.

The Region says it wants to avoid the “cascade” that they experience last week and have decided that those homes will have to wait a week to get their garbage, recycling and compost picked up.

“The decision to delay Friday’s collection until January 6th will prevent a second week of every day being behind, and collection spilling over to the next day,” Susan White, manager of waste collection and diversion said in a press release. “With only so many collection vehicles in our fleet it would be impossible to fully catch up on Monday.”

Those who didn't get their garbage picked up on Friday are asked to remove them from the curb and put them back out on Friday, January 6th.

The Region also apologized for the inconvenience as they try and get back on schedule.

Anyone with additional questions can call customer service at 519-575-4400 or go to the Region’s website at www.regionofwaterloo.ca/waste.