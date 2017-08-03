

CTV Kitchener





The union representing Waterloo Region’s paramedics says it has reached a tentative agreement with the region.

No details have been made public about the deal, which must still be approved by regional council and the approximately 220 members of the Canadian Union Public Employees Local 5191.

The union’s ratification vote is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Paramedics have said that their concerns include having to work overtime hours following a 12-hour shift, and what they describe as “chronic understaffing” of their department.

The union had been given a mandate to take strike action, although a contingency plan would have been necessary to keep ambulances on the region's roads.