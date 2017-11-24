

CTV Kitchener





With rent and child care costs going up, Waterloo Region’s living wage guideline is following suit.

A living wage is considered the minimum amount a person needs to earn in order to cover their basic expenses and participate in community life, based on the local cost of living.

In Waterloo Region, 44 employers have committed to paying all of their employees the local living wage as a minimum.

The group Living Wage Waterloo Region says the region’s living wage is rising to $16.10 per hour for 2018, up from $15.42 this year.

The group says the increase is due to rising rent and child care expenses locally.