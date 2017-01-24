Featured
Region gets insurance payout for water treatment plant explosion
Roof damage is seen following an explosion at a water treatment plant in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:25PM EST
Some of the costs of cleaning up and repairing a Kitchener water treatment plant following an explosion have been recouped by the Region of Waterloo.
The explosion at the Greenbrook Drive facility occurred on April 2, 2014, and destroyed part of the building’s roof.
It was caused by a subcontractor unknowingly pumping ammonia into a chlorine storage tank, causing the chemical reaction which led to the explosion.
The region spent about $775,000 on cleanup and repair work before the facility reopened in late 2015.
The subcontractor’s insurance company has since paid out $600,000 to put toward those costs.
The remainder of the costs are being borne by a reserve fund operated by the region and used for water-related expenditures.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
Kitchener Weather Change city
0 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10