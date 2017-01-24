

Some of the costs of cleaning up and repairing a Kitchener water treatment plant following an explosion have been recouped by the Region of Waterloo.

The explosion at the Greenbrook Drive facility occurred on April 2, 2014, and destroyed part of the building’s roof.

It was caused by a subcontractor unknowingly pumping ammonia into a chlorine storage tank, causing the chemical reaction which led to the explosion.

The region spent about $775,000 on cleanup and repair work before the facility reopened in late 2015.

The subcontractor’s insurance company has since paid out $600,000 to put toward those costs.

The remainder of the costs are being borne by a reserve fund operated by the region and used for water-related expenditures.