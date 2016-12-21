

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





When the first wave of Syrian refugees arrived in Waterloo Region, Kitchener and Waterloo seemed to be ground zero.

Hundreds were housed in one hotel alone. Others went to Reception House, the organization which spearheads the integration of local refugees. Some even ended up in St. Jacobs, at a hotel that had recently been shut down.

Now, one year later, Cambridge is becoming more of a player in the local resettlement effort.

As of this week, more than 100 refugees were living in one of the city’s hotels.

“We thought ‘Let’s also try to house some in Cambridge this time,’” says Tarek al-Farra of Reception House.

Abed al-Mustafa arrived in Cambridge with his family a few weeks ago.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful experience,” he says.

“People received us with open hearts, and they welcomed us in a very nice way. We really appreciate that.”

Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig says that city has been in contact with some of the refugees, introducing to the community and explaining what services are available for them.

“We’ve done all of those initial steps, and now it’s just (figuring out) how we can keep them to live and stay in the Cambridge area,” he says.

According to al-Farra, two families living in the hotel have found permanent housing in Cambridge in the past week, while five more have made plans to move to Kitchener.

The hot residential real estate market is apparently a bit of a barrier here, as refugees are only allocated a certain amount of money for housing.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa