It is a harsh reality that is just sinking in for many Syrian refugees living in Canada – a U.S. travel ban means they likely won’t be able to visit family in American any time soon.

Hundreds of Syrian refugees now call Waterloo Region home, including Mohammad Ghassan of Kitchener, whose only family in North America reside south of the border.

An executive order issued by President Donald Trump last week bars citizens from Syria and six other countries from visiting the U.S. for at least the next six months.

"My dream was to go to the USA and visit my uncle there," said Ghassan.

Citizens of Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and Somalia are also covered under the ban and some potential visitors to the U.S. have already been turned away.

"The visa that took the United States three months to issue was cancelled in a matter of seconds," said Shima Tehrani, an Iranian-born permanent resident of Canada.

Trump has said the move is meant to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the U.S., but the order has sparked protests around the country.

"It focuses on religion and nationality and it takes us back 1,000 years," said Ghassan.

Ghassan says because he can't see his uncles in the U.S., they will likely have to come to Canada to visit him.

With reporting by Leena Latafat and files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press