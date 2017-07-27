

CTV Kitchener





A home has some damage after a fire in Blandford-Blenheim Township on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on Oxford Road 3 in Drumbo around 4 p.m.

According to the fire department, there was an electrical fire in a refrigerator in the garage.

Fire officials say one person was home at the time when flames broke out but no one was hurt.

They say the garage has some damage inside but there is no damage estimate at this point.

Oxford Road 3 was closed for several hours.