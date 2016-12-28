

CTV Kitchener





Steady rain meant Boxing Day wasn’t a great day for outdoor activities – but it was the warmest Dec. 26 on record in Waterloo Region.

Although the day started off below the freezing mark, temperatures passed 0 C late in the morning and continued to rise through the afternoon.

By Monday evening, Environment Canada says, a temperature of 8.8 C was recorded in Waterloo Region.

The previous record temperature for the day was 8.2 C, which was experienced in 1982.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain slightly below the freezing mark on Thursday, then fall from there.

The forecast high for Friday is -4 C.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to 0 C by the weekend.