Mosquitoes infected with a rare disease that can be spread to humans have been found in Six Nations.

The presence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, or EEEV, was announced Monday.

The virus can be spread from mosquitoes to people through a bite, although there are no known cases of this happening in Canada. It cannot be spread from one person to another person.

Most people who are infected with the virus do not show symptoms. Common symptoms include fevers, headaches, sore throats and other flu-like symptoms, which typically take between four and 10 days to appear.

Fewer than five per cent of EEEV cases display more severe symptoms affecting the central nervous system, potentially escalating to seizures and comas.

Public health officials say the best ways to protect oneself against EEEV infection include covering up skin to prevent mosquito bites, using insect repellent containing DEET, and eliminating any sources of standing water.