Rainbow lights up the sky over Waterloo Region
A rainbow stretches over the CTV Kitchener parking lot and King's Tower apartment building on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Jeff Turner / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:32PM EST
Who’s ever heard of a rainbow in early March?
Regardless of its rarity, that’s exactly what many people saw in Waterloo Region Tuesday evening, as the rain stopped just before the sun set.
@CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/NApI5dvMVT— Danielle Koebel (@daniellekoebel) March 7, 2017
Starting shortly after 6 p.m., social media lit up with photos of the rainbow, mostly from Kitchener and Waterloo.
@CTVKitchener weather watcher photo! #potofgold #rainbowconnection pic.twitter.com/nS8kqAsaMP— Claire Godkin (@MsGodkin) March 7, 2017
@Lyndsay_CTV good luck coming with a doubke rainbow right??! #KitchenerIraneedlesblvd pic.twitter.com/9aS7tWYM1q— Michael J Schaffer (@schaffs) March 7, 2017
Other people pointed their cameras at a spectacular orange sunset.
Beautiful sky tonight @Lyndsay_CTV @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/Rwm76Z6FyJ— Abby Drysdale (@abbybester) March 7, 2017
@Lyndsay_CTV @CTVKitchener Here is my view from east of Kitchener. pic.twitter.com/iZtMPpcu4r— frank schwab (@FrankSchwab71) March 7, 2017
View from the back of our house and the front of our house #rainbow #sunset #kitchener @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/nDYEtFEBRS— RKinzie (@ERuthTK) March 7, 2017
Waterloo-Wellington was in line for a 40 per cent chance of showers Tuesday night, with partly cloudy conditions Wednesday morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures, which had been mild through the start of the week, were expected to fall to the freezing mark Tuesday night, and below freezing Wednesday night.
