

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Who’s ever heard of a rainbow in early March?

Regardless of its rarity, that’s exactly what many people saw in Waterloo Region Tuesday evening, as the rain stopped just before the sun set.

Starting shortly after 6 p.m., social media lit up with photos of the rainbow, mostly from Kitchener and Waterloo.

Other people pointed their cameras at a spectacular orange sunset.

Waterloo-Wellington was in line for a 40 per cent chance of showers Tuesday night, with partly cloudy conditions Wednesday morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures, which had been mild through the start of the week, were expected to fall to the freezing mark Tuesday night, and below freezing Wednesday night.