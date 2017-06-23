Featured
Rain blamed for crash on Highway 8 flyover
Emergency crews work at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound flyover to Highway 8.
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 1:36PM EDT
No charges will be laid over a crash that caused traffic delays on Kitchener’s highways Friday morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound flyover to Highway 8.
According to police, the driver of a car lost control of their vehicle during heavy rain, and ended up hitting a median barrier.
No injuries were reported.
