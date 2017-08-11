

CTV Kitchener





A manufacturer of outdoor landscaping materials will build a third manufacturing plant in North Dumfries, creating 16 jobs in the process.

Unilock, which makes paving stones and retaining wall segments, says the new plant will be built in Ayr.

The company is putting $25 million toward the project, with the provincial government contributing $1.5 million.

The new facility is expected to be complete by next spring.