Province funding 15 projects to improve police response to sexual violence
Brantford Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street in Brantford, Ont., are seen on Nov. 23, 2012. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 10:54AM EST
One of 15 pilot projects funded by the provincial government to improve police response to sexual violence will take place in Brantford.
The province announced Tuesday that it is putting $1.8 million toward the projects over the next two years.
Included in the list is slightly more than $147,000 for Brantford Police to review past sexual assault investigations, and use the results of that review to develop best practices on police training around sexual assault.
Other projects include a sexual assault advocacy centre focused on children in Barrie, a tool allowing Windsor residents to report sexual assaults online, and private locations for victim interviews in two northern communities.
If found to be successful, any of the pilot projects could be expanded to other communities.
With files from The Canadian Press
