

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A protest that blocked a highway near Caledonia ended without any injuries or arrests, police say.

The protest involved a barricade which first went up last month on Argyle Street, just outside Caledonia.

It was erected by protesters supporting the position of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council in the matter of the Burtch lands in Brant County.

According to the chiefs’ council, the lands were meant to be turned over to them as part of the resolution to a previous land dispute, which played out in the same area in 2006.

The council had been leasing the lands to Kristine Hill, who was using them as a farm. The band council has been working through the court process to evict Hill from the lands.

Earlier this year, the province gave the lands to a corporation controlled by the Six Nations elected council – a move the chiefs’ council saw as counter to the agreement reached in 2006.

The barricade had been maintained on Argyle Street for nearly a month. On Monday, it was moved to a nearby section of Highway 6.

Early Tuesday morning, police say, the situation changed again.

“Some debris was thrown on the roadway,” Haldimand County OPP Const. Rod LeClair told CTV News.

“There was an interaction with demonstrators, and they were requested to leave – which, eventually, they did.”

Police have made no arrests over anything to do with the blockade, LeClair said, although they are still investigating whether it involved any criminal activity.

Highway 6 reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon. LeClair said a police presence would remain in the area “just to ensure the peace is preserved.”

With reporting by Krista Simpson