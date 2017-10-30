

CTV Kitchener





There could be a propane-related explanation for a house explosion in Waterloo’s west end, but investigators say they’re not locked in on any one possibility.

“There was an indication that there may have been propane involved, but … we have to consider everything,” Office of the Fire Marshal investigator Chris White said Monday.

The explosion occurred Sunday morning at a home on Grange Crescent, near Ira Needles Boulevard. It appeared to have come from the garage.

One person was taken to hospital. Details on his condition were not available Monday.

In addition to White’s investigation, electrical authorities were at the house Monday, looking into what happened.