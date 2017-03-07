

CTV Kitchener





A program that helped more than 4,000 people in Waterloo Region last year will keep going for another four years.

Helena Jaczek, Ontario’s Minister of Community and Social Services, was in Kitchener on Tuesday to announce that the province will continue to fund the Financial Empowerment and Problem Solving program, or FEPS, through 2020.

FEPS provides financial coaching sessions and workshops as well as tax clinics for people with low incomes.

Locally, FEPS services are offered through The Working Centre, which receives up to $150,000 per year from the province for those activities.