

CTV Kitchener





A prisoner transport van was one of two vehicles involved in a collision near Waterford on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m., at the intersection of Concession Road 10 and Cockshutt Road.

The van was left with what appeared to be significant body damage, while the other vehicle – a car – received front-end damage.

Two OPP special constables were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police expected the intersection to remain closed until late Tuesday night.

Information on the cause of the crash was not immediately available.