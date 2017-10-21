

CTV Kitchener





Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries following a collision between a Ministry of Correctional Services prisoner transport vehicle and a transport truck.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday in the eastbound lanes of the 401 just west of Sweaburg Road in South-West Oxford Township.

Three correctional officers and one male prisoner were in the transport van at the time of the collision. One correctional officer did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was also uninjured.

Ontario Provincial Police said the van that was in the shoulder lane slowed due to traffic congestion ahead and was rear ended by the tractor trailer.

The investigation is ongoing and police said charges are pending.