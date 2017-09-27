

Waterloo North Hydro is moving ahead with considering buying or merging with another electrical utility.

In an update recently provided to councillors in Waterloo, Wellesley and Woolwich, the utility said plans to look at financial and other considerations as it moves ahead.

The update also provided the results of a public survey seeking opinions on what the utility should prioritize as it ponders its future.

Out of the 342 responses, more than two-thirds said priorities should include guarding customers against future rate increases and maintaining Waterloo North Hydro’s current record of safety, reliability and customer service.

At the other end of the spectrum, respondents were least concerned about whether a merged hydro company would mean giving up local control or local jobs.

Based on those responses, councillors were told, a merger is slightly more in line with public opinion than an acquisition.

Councillors have already taken the idea of selling Waterloo North Hydro to another utility off the table.

Hydro consolidation has been an ongoing issue since 2012, when a provincial panel recommended that the province’s then-current number of 73 hydro companies was about 65 too many.

Locally, Guelph Hydro has been publicly pondering merger, acquisition and sale options of its own, while Woodstock Hydro was sold to Hydro One. Cambridge and North Dumfries Hydro opted for the acquisition route, purchasing Brant County Power and rebranding itself as Energy+.