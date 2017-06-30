Featured
Pride flags damaged at 2 schools and school board office
The Canadian and Pride flags fly outside Sandhills Public School in Kitchener on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 12:26PM EDT
Police are investigating after several Pride flags were vandalized on Waterloo Region District School Board property.
The damage is believed to have been caused either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Affected flags had been raised at Sandhills Public School, Westheights Public School and the school board’s head office.
Waterloo Regional Police say that in addition to the damage to the flags themselves, graffiti was left at the base of the flagpoles.
