

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after several Pride flags were vandalized on Waterloo Region District School Board property.

The damage is believed to have been caused either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Affected flags had been raised at Sandhills Public School, Westheights Public School and the school board’s head office.

Waterloo Regional Police say that in addition to the damage to the flags themselves, graffiti was left at the base of the flagpoles.