Premier Kathleen Wynne will help officially open the 49th edition of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

The premier’s itinerary for Friday says she will “join in tapping the keg” Friday at Carl Zehr Square.

The keg-tapping is the ceremony which officially marks the start of the 10-day festival.

Wynne was with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as her took the stage to tap the keg last year. She did it herself in 2013.

The opening ceremony takes place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

This year’s Oktoberfest parade starts at 8:45 a.m. Monday, running along Weber Street from Frederick Street to Bridgeport Road.