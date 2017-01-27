

The Canadian Press





Premier Wynne is about to put the brakes on the City of Toronto's plan to put tolls on the major commuter arteries serving the city.

A provincial official, who requested anonymity, tells The Canadian Press that Wynne will instead announce more money will be made available for municipalities to cover transit costs.

Wynne is due to make an announcement this morning in Richmond Hill -- north of Toronto.

Mayor John Tory issued a statement saying if Wynne is scuttling plans to put tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, her government had better be ready to immediately address not only Toronto's transportation concerns, but also child care and affordable housing.

Approving tolls would have angered the voters from outside the city who use those highways -- commuters from so-called 9-0-5 ridings in which the Liberals need to fend off strong pushes from the Conservatives to be competitive in the next election.

The Tories jumped at the chance to remind Ontarians they had been against Tory's toll proposal from the start, retweeting their own old posts about it last night.