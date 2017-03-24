

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One person is in custody following what police are describing as a bout of road rage in Cambridge.

It happened late Friday morning in the area of Church and Mildred streets, near the Preston core.

One woman, who is six months pregnant, tells CTV News she and her father were in a van, with her father driving, that nearly collided with a car.

She says the two drivers started yelling at each other, and then everyone got out of their vehicles.

At that point, she says, she was punched and kicked while trying to keep her father and the other driver apart.

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was arrested in the area a short time after the incident.

With reporting by Tyler Calver