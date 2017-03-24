Featured
Pregnant woman says she was attacked in road rage incident
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:51PM EDT
One person is in custody following what police are describing as a bout of road rage in Cambridge.
It happened late Friday morning in the area of Church and Mildred streets, near the Preston core.
One woman, who is six months pregnant, tells CTV News she and her father were in a van, with her father driving, that nearly collided with a car.
She says the two drivers started yelling at each other, and then everyone got out of their vehicles.
At that point, she says, she was punched and kicked while trying to keep her father and the other driver apart.
Waterloo Regional Police say one man was arrested in the area a short time after the incident.
With reporting by Tyler Calver
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- U.S. understands Ontario's importance to auto sector, Wynne says
- University of Guelph officials go door-to-door for mental health outreach
- Pregnant woman says she was attacked in road rage incident
- St. Mary’s General Hospital gets funding for cardiac procedures, intensive care beds
- Poll puts premier's popularity at all-time low of 12%