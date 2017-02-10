

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Imagine a light rail transit route that extends past Fairview Park Mall to King Street East, down Shantz Hill, over to Eagle Street, up Hespeler Road, down Beverly Street and ending at the Ainslie Street Terminal.

It’s not set in stone, but it is the preferred route for stage two of the Ion LRT line.

Specifically, the preferred route unveiled Friday would have LRT vehicles leave Fairview Park Mall and hook up with the to-be-built extension of River Road, before turning onto King Street East and crossing the Grand River via a new bridge.

Vehicles would stay on King to Shantz Hill, then make their way over to Eagle Street. A rail corridor would be used to divert vehicles to Hespeler Road before the Eagle/Hespeler intersection, and they would stay on Hespeler until just past Avenue Road.

The line would hook back up with the existing road network at Dundas and Beverly streets, and take head downtown via Beverly, ending up at the transit terminal.

Stops are proposed for Fairview Park Mall, the Sportsworld area, King and Eagle streets, near Eagle and Hespeler, Cambridge Centre Mall, Hespeler at Can-Amera Parkway, Hespeler at Avenue Road, and the Ainslie Street Terminal.

Building the extension along that route is estimated to cost $1.25 billion, assuming construction takes place between 2025 and 2028 and adjusting for inflation. The region will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.

Regional planners say the route was chosen because of factors including minimizing interference with wetlands and rivers, including a stop in Preston, avoiding Water and Ainslie streets as much as possible, and avoiding the Eagle/Hespeler intersection.

Other routes that had been suggested or examined over the years would have seen light rail go through the Preston core along King Street, or follow the existing iXpress bus route more closely, or travel along Maple Grove and Speedsville roads with a stop at that intersection.

Three open houses have been scheduled for members of the public to give their feedback on the preferred route.

Feb. 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lions Arena on Rittenhouse Road in Kitchener

Feb. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kin Club on Hamilton Street in Cambridge

March 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Newfoundland Club on Dunbar Road in Cambridge

More public consultation is expected to take place in September before the route is finalized.