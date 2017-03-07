

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Thousands of people in Waterloo were left without electricity Tuesday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., more than 6,500 properties were said to be without power.

The outage encompassed virtually the entire eastern half of the city, including most properties east of King Street in the uptown area, most properties east of Albert Street around the universities, and most properties east of Weber Street in the north.

According to Waterloo North Hydro, power was restored within a few minutes in the northern parts of the city, and service started resuming for other neighbourhoods shortly thereafter.

Approximately 1,850 properties remained without power for more than an hour. By a little after 11:30 a.m., the utility was reporting that all service had been restored.

Information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available.