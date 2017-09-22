

CTV Kitchener





A fire caused a Waterloo business to be evacuated Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the J.D. Sweid processing plant on Kumpf Drive around 10:30 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the building’s roof.

The fire was traced to an exhaust stack in one of the plant’s fryers. Crews were able to contain the fire to the exhaust stack and bring it under control.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available.