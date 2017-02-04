

CTV Kitchener





Grocery stores usually sell spuds, but on Saturday, shoppers in Waterloo Region were encouraged to leave them behind.

It’s part of an annual potato blitz held every February for the last 22 years.

The spuds will be donated to needy families across the region.

“One in 20 households is experiencing hunger and that’s a serious problem,” said Dawn Gill with House of Friendship.

Around 200 volunteers were stationed at 28 stores collecting cash and potatoes.

“House of Friendship works together with the community to raise 300,000 pounds of potatoes. That’s the amount that we use annually in food hampers and meals throughout the city to help our neighbours in need,” said Gill.

She said the organization is looking for potatoes because they are fresh, nutritious and they last a long time in the cupboard.

Shoppers who missed the event can make donations on the House of Friendship’s website.

“Any way that you participate, you’re providing food to someone less fortunate,” said Gill.