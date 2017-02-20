Featured
Pot of maple syrup causes barn fire in Wellesley township
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 11:45AM EST
All three fire divisions in Wellesley township responded to a barn fire north of Saint Clemens, Monday morning.
The deputy fire chief said the fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at a barn on Schummer Line.
Fire officials say a maple syrup production started a fire that spread into the barn's roof.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
There is no word yet on the cost of damage caused.
