

CTV Kitchener





All three fire divisions in Wellesley township responded to a barn fire north of Saint Clemens, Monday morning.

The deputy fire chief said the fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at a barn on Schummer Line.

Fire officials say a maple syrup production started a fire that spread into the barn's roof.





The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

There is no word yet on the cost of damage caused.



