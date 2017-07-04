Featured
Post-Canada Day fireworks displays lead to fines
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 12:28PM EDT
A few minutes after Canada Day came to a close, a Woodstock man was fined for setting off fireworks.
Woodstock Police say the 21-year-old man was charged under the city’s bylaws – not for anything related to the date, but because discharging fireworks on public property is prohibited unless a licence has been issued.
Police say the man had been setting off the fireworks on Mill Street.
He is facing a $300 fine.
Also fined for setting off fireworks in the early hours of July 2 are two men who were allegedly caught doing that on Washington Street in Waterford, north of Simcoe.
According to Norfolk County OPP, the two men – a 51 year old from Norfolk County and a 22 year old from West Lincoln – were ticketed for causing an unusual noise likely to disturb people.
