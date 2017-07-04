

CTV Kitchener





A few minutes after Canada Day came to a close, a Woodstock man was fined for setting off fireworks.

Woodstock Police say the 21-year-old man was charged under the city’s bylaws – not for anything related to the date, but because discharging fireworks on public property is prohibited unless a licence has been issued.

Police say the man had been setting off the fireworks on Mill Street.

He is facing a $300 fine.

Also fined for setting off fireworks in the early hours of July 2 are two men who were allegedly caught doing that on Washington Street in Waterford, north of Simcoe.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the two men – a 51 year old from Norfolk County and a 22 year old from West Lincoln – were ticketed for causing an unusual noise likely to disturb people.