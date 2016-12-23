

The Canadian Press





London's Humane Society says a possible serial animal killer could be on the loose in the city.

The warning comes after a number of gruesome discoveries involving mutilated animals being left in public places.

The humane society's executive director Judy Foster says there have been at least eight incidents involving 17 dead animals over the last year.

Western University criminology professor Michael Arntfield says he believes one person is behind all the incidents and warns the violent behaviour will continue to escalate if that person isn't stopped.