A report of a bear sighting in midwestern Ontario has police reminding people how to stay safe around the animals.

South Bruce OPP say they’ve heard about a possible bear sighting on Victoria Street, west of Tiverton in the former Kincardine Township.

They say anyone who spots a bear behaving aggressively or threateningly should immediately contact police.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry operates a 24/7 hotline for reports of bears outside of emergency situations at 1-866-514-2327.

To keep bears away from your property, police recommend keeping garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids and only putting it out on the morning of pickup, cleaning barbecue grills after each use and not leaving rotten fruit on the ground.