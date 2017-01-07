

The Canadian Press





BOWMANVILLE, Ont. -- A portion of the westbound lanes on Highway 401 was closed for upwards of three hours Saturday.

The 10 kilometre stretch in Bowmanville, Ont., was closed after multiple vehicles were involved in a collision late in the morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that a number of separate collisions have taken place, including one that involved about 20 vehicles.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says up to 100 vehicles could be damaged in the series of collisions.

Provincial police say the crash also affected Highway 115, which had its southbound lanes closed past the Highway 2 exit.

