It’s an annual tradition on Hohner Avenue.

On the last Saturday of every May the Kitchener neighbourhood holds a porch party.

This year 36 bands played on twenty porches along the avenue.

People filled the street, some with lawn chairs, to take in the music.

There were also games for children.

Organizer James Downham says he’s pleased with the turnout. “It’s a lot of effort, but so worth it when you look around and see the kids and the families just having fun and listening to music, just being part of the community.”