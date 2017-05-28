Featured
Porch Party takes over Kitchener street
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 1:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 1:41PM EDT
It’s an annual tradition on Hohner Avenue.
On the last Saturday of every May the Kitchener neighbourhood holds a porch party.
This year 36 bands played on twenty porches along the avenue.
People filled the street, some with lawn chairs, to take in the music.
There were also games for children.
Organizer James Downham says he’s pleased with the turnout. “It’s a lot of effort, but so worth it when you look around and see the kids and the families just having fun and listening to music, just being part of the community.”
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Two men taken to hospital after altercation on Oneida of the Thames
- Halton police officer charged with theft, obstruction of justice in drug case
- Controversial Progressive Conservative politician kicked out of caucus
- Porch Party takes over Kitchener street
- CTV Kitchener wins two National RTDNA awards