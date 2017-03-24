Featured
Poll puts premier's popularity at all-time low of 12%
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 11:55AM EDT
Kathleen Wynne's approval rating has fallen to an all-time low in the latest Angus Reid survey on premiers' popularity.
The Ontario premier's approval rating was 12 per cent -- down four percentage points from the previous poll and the sixth straight decline in the surveys conducted by the pollster every quarter.
The latest online poll was done from March 6th to the 13th after Wynne announced a plan to cut hydro rates by as much as 25 per cent.
It also found three-quarters of Ontario respondents said they will be keeping electricity-related issues front of mind in the coming provincial election and that eight-in-ten oppose the deal to sell off 60 per cent of Hydro One.
Angus Reid surveyed 5,400 Canadians, including 804 Ontario residents in the poll.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- U.S. understands Ontario's importance to auto sector, Wynne says
- University of Guelph officials go door-to-door for mental health outreach
- Pregnant woman says she was attacked in road rage incident
- St. Mary’s General Hospital gets funding for cardiac procedures, intensive care beds
- Poll puts premier's popularity at all-time low of 12%