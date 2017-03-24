

The Canadian Press





Kathleen Wynne's approval rating has fallen to an all-time low in the latest Angus Reid survey on premiers' popularity.

The Ontario premier's approval rating was 12 per cent -- down four percentage points from the previous poll and the sixth straight decline in the surveys conducted by the pollster every quarter.

The latest online poll was done from March 6th to the 13th after Wynne announced a plan to cut hydro rates by as much as 25 per cent.

It also found three-quarters of Ontario respondents said they will be keeping electricity-related issues front of mind in the coming provincial election and that eight-in-ten oppose the deal to sell off 60 per cent of Hydro One.

Angus Reid surveyed 5,400 Canadians, including 804 Ontario residents in the poll.