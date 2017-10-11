

CTV Kitchener





Construction sites in Waterloo Region are being broken into on almost a daily basis.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received 29 reports in September of break-ins at and thefts from commercial and construction sites across the region.

Items typically taken from the sites included tools and heavy equipment. In one case, a smooth drum roller worth an estimated $100,000 was stolen.

Police say people in the construction industry worried about being victimized by similar thefts should record the serial numbers of their equipment and mark the items in some distinct fashion to make identifying them easier.

They also say anyone approached by somebody looking to sell tools on-site should contact police.