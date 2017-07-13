

CTV Kitchener





More person-on-person robberies have been reported in Waterloo Region in recent months than usual, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police issued the warning following a pair of robberies near Waterloo Park, at Albert and Young streets.

Both of those robberies occurred last weekend and involved items being turned over at knifepoint.

Police say people should be careful when walking by themselves at night, and should try to stick to busy, well-lit routes.

They say robberies should be reported as soon as safely possible, as that allows officers to respond faster and increases the likelihood of suspects being tracked down.