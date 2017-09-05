

CTV Kitchener





As students are heading back to school some neighbourhoods are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

Officers have asked the public to be mindful of school zones, cross walks and bus pickup routes.

Speed zones around schools across the region have been reduced to 30 kilometres per hour, including near 15 schools in Guelph.

Waterloo regional police are encouraging people to write chalk messages on the sidewalk with safety reminders.

Traffic officials will be out around several schools for the first day of school.

Officers are also reminding the public that with increased traffic around schools, there will be delays, and are asking drivers to give themselves a little extra time for the commute.