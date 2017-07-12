Featured
Police still on scene after unidentified human remains found at North Dumfries farm
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 6:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 13, 2017 8:09AM EDT
Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the discovery of human remains at a farm in North Dumfries Township.
As of Thursday evening, little information was available about the remains.
Police have been on scene since Thursday late morning, early afternoon.
Waterloo Regional Police said that preliminary information points to the victim being male and having been at the farm “in the recent past.”
They have released photographs of the victim's shoes, in the hope that somebody will recognize them.
Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8660 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
