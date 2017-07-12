

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the discovery of human remains at a farm in North Dumfries Township.

As of Thursday evening, little information was available about the remains.



Police have been on scene since Thursday late morning, early afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police said that preliminary information points to the victim being male and having been at the farm “in the recent past.”

They have released photographs of the victim's shoes, in the hope that somebody will recognize them.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8660 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.