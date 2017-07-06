

CTV Kitchener





A section of a farmer’s field was covertly cleared of crops so it could be filled with marijuana plants instead, police say.

Norfolk County OPP officers were called to the field on Norfolk County Road 19, north of Waterford, Tuesday afternoon. They had been tipped off that something that looked like marijuana was growing in the field.

About 120 plants were found, and were taken away by police.

No arrests have been made.

Police say marijuana plants are often placed surreptitiously in cornfields, wooded areas and large rural rental properties, unbeknownst to the owners of the properties. They are often harvested between late August and early October.