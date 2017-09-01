

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered life-threatening vehicles when her car hit a tree in Norwich Township.

It’s not clear when the crash occurred. It was reported to police at 7:30 a.m. Friday, but police say it could have happened several hours earlier without being noticed.

The crash happened on Highway 59, south of the community of Norwich and northeast of Otterville.

According to Oxford County OPP, the car was southbound on the highway when it left the road, went through a ditch and travelled across the lawn of a home. It then hit a tree before coming to rest.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.