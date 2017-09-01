Featured
Police seek witnesses to serious crash in Oxford County
Police investigate a serious crash on Highway 59 near Maple Dell Road in Norwich Township. (Oxford County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 6:16PM EDT
One person suffered life-threatening vehicles when her car hit a tree in Norwich Township.
It’s not clear when the crash occurred. It was reported to police at 7:30 a.m. Friday, but police say it could have happened several hours earlier without being noticed.
The crash happened on Highway 59, south of the community of Norwich and northeast of Otterville.
According to Oxford County OPP, the car was southbound on the highway when it left the road, went through a ditch and travelled across the lawn of a home. It then hit a tree before coming to rest.
Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.