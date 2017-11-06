

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was taken to hospital Sunday after allegedly being assaulted in southwest Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the incident brought their officers to the intersection of Commonwealth Street and Max Becker Drive around 3:15 p.m.

The 29 year old who was taken to hospital was treated for a minor injury.

Police say another man was seen leaving the area in a silver Honda Accord.

They describe the man as being dark-skinned, 5’8” and likely in his 20s, with a medium build, and say the hood of his vehicle may have been damaged.