

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who they said has been missing for several days.

Alexandra Deacon was last seen leaving her relative’s residence on Brandon Road in Ethel with her mother and brother according to police.

Police said that was around 8 p.m. on Wed., July 5.

On Sunday, police came into contact with the child’s mother and brother around 12:20 p.m. after responding to a suspicious vehicle occurrence on Brandon Road. Police said the child was not with her mother and brother.

Deacon's whereabouts are unknown, according to police who have spoken with other family members.

Police are describing the girl as 5’2” with a slim build and straight brown hair. She commonly goes by the nickname Aly.

Anyone with information regarding Deacon’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Police are concerned for the child’s well-being and safety.