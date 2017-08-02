Featured
Police searching for driver who they say crashed a vehicle and fled
Waterloo regional police are searching for a driver they say fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday evening in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 6:36AM EDT
Waterloo regional police are searching for the driver a vehicle following a crash in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.
The collision happened at the roundabout at Huron and Strasburg Roads and when crews arrived they found a pickup truck up in the ditch.
Police say the driver fled the scene and they don’t know if they have any injuries.
Police also say alcohol may have been a factor.