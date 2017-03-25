Featured
Police search underway for missing Woolwich man
Ryan Nederend is seen in this photograph provided by Waterloo Regional Police.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Police have launched a large-scale ground search as they search for a missing 26-year-old man east of Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police said officers started searching in the St. Charles Street East area near Maryhill Friday night, and returned to the area Saturday morning.
They were looking for Ryan Nederend, who had been reported missing by family members.
Anyone with information about Nederend’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 6310.
