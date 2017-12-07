Featured
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man in Grey County
Police block a roadway as officers search for an armed man near the community of Desboro on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 7:13PM EST
Kids at a Grey County school were kept inside past the end of the school day Thursday as police searched for a man they described as “armed and dangerous.”
Grey County OPP say they received a report of a man with a gun on Side Road 5 near the community of Desboro, about 30 kilometres north of Hanover, shortly before 3 p.m.
Roads in the area were closed as police searched for the man. Some kids were also kept at the nearby Sullivan Community School past 4:30 p.m.
The roads remained closed as of 6:15 p.m.