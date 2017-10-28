Featured
Police search for 3 men following bank robbery in Waterloo
Police have released security images of the suspects
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 6:26PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 6:57PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men after an attempted robbery at a Scotiabank in Waterloo.
According to police, the three men were all dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered.
They walked into the bank on King Street north just before 6 p.m. on Friday and demanded money before fleeing on foot.
Police have released security images and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.