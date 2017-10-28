

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men after an attempted robbery at a Scotiabank in Waterloo.

According to police, the three men were all dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered.

They walked into the bank on King Street north just before 6 p.m. on Friday and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Police have released security images and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.